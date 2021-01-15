Leanne Is Still a Huge Mystery on 'Servant' Season 2

At the end of the Season 1 finale, we finally learned that Leanne is part of some kind of religious cult, and one that Dorothy once covered as a news reporter. This ties Leanne to Dorothy in another way besides having been a child beauty pageant participant Dorothy once interviewed, which was explained earlier in the season.

Leanne left the Turner home, presumably taking whatever power she harnessed to bring Jericho back to life with her. Because when Dorothy checked on Jericho in the last minutes of the season, she felt a brief flashback of the truth of her baby dying and then saw nothing but the original doll version of Jericho back in his crib.

At this point, Dorothy still didn't remember fully that she had accidentally left Jericho in a hot car, causing him to die under her care while her husband was out of town.