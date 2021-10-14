Bring the Horror of the 'Halloween' Franchise to You With 'Halloween Kills' This Fall

As the longest-running theatrical horror franchise, everyone should've expected Michael Myers to return to Haddonfield, Ill. The latest installment in the Halloween franchise, titled Halloween Kills , hits theaters on Oct. 15, 2021.

However, for people who are wary of movie theaters in the ongoing pandemic and want to enjoy at home, there's one question on their minds: Where can I watch Halloween Kills?

Here's the scoop on where you can enjoy the frights of Halloween Kills at home.