Here Are the Best Places to Watch the Big Game in Your City

Those living in the Big Apple have a ton of fun options at their fingertips — and really — are you surprised? Those seeking out massive parties can check out Clinton Hall's SB 2020 Party in the Financial District or Stonewall Inn Upstairs' Super Bowl Sunday Funday in Greenwich Village for drag shows and dancing.

If you'd rather hang in Brooklyn, though, definitely check out Freehold's Viewing Party in Williamsburg... word on the street is they're also throwing an afterparty, and it's going to be wild.