The Filming Locations from 'The Ultimatum' May Look Familiar to Texans

The Filming Locations from 'The Ultimatum' May Look Familiar to TexansBy Chrissy Bobic
Apr. 5 2022, Updated 12:45 p.m. ET
Every season of other reality dating shows like Love Is Blind and Married at First Sight are filmed in different cities. And while it's unclear if that will be the case with Netflix's The Ultimatum, it won't stop fans from wondering where Season 1 was filmed.
The series takes six couples and gives them the chance to see if they could be better matched with someone else. What follows is a several week-long experience that truly tests the established relationships.
And although it sounds like the perfect way to determine if you're meant to be with your boyfriend or girlfriend, The Ultimatum puts cast members in the position to potentially fall in love with other people before they're thrown back together as the original couples as they see if they still work despite the weeks apart. It's a lot.
Where was 'The Ultimatum' filmed?
Although neither Nick or Vanessa Lachey, the show's trusty hosts, say where the show is filmed in the season premiere, judging by the city skyline footage and various local shops and restaurants, The Ultimatum was filmed in and around Austin, Texas. Maybe producers liked the area so much when Netflix's Real World-esue series Twenty Somethings: Austin was filmed there.
Whatever the case may be, The Ultimatum cast locals from the Austin area for the inaugural season.
Although it's unclear which apartments were used for the new couples during the three weeks away from their original partners, it looks like most of the show was filmed close to or in the downtown Austin area.
'The Ultimatum' cast is full of hopeful couples.
The cast is made up of six couples: Alexis and Hunter, Lauren and Nate, Rae and Zay, April and Jake, Shanique and Randall, and Madlyn and Colby. They're all at a crossroads in one way or another. And while not every participant is on the show willingly, they do participate to make their partners happy.
Who knows? The most unlikely cast members might decide they're better off without the person they start the show with.
How long did they film 'The Ultimatum'?
The Ultimatum was filmed over the course of a couple of months, which is pretty common for reality shows. The couples arrive for filming and have one week to get to know everyone.
After that, the new couples that form have three weeks to live together alone and figure out if they should be together. Before anyone makes any decisions about the future, however the cast members go back to their original partners and spend another three weeks living together.
After that, they make the decision based on the ultimatum to stay together and make a lasting commitment, break up and move on solo, or start something new with a new significant other.
That means The Ultimatum filmed for at least seven weeks, but likely a tad more to account for the rest of the season, everyone's individual decisions, and the reunion.
Watch The Ultimatum on Netflix starting on April 6, 2022.