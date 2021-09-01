Does 'BiP' Contestant Kenny Braasch End up with Mari Pepin or Demi Burnett? (SPOILERS)

With Bachelor in Paradise canceled last year due to the COVID-19, Season 7 has been one of the biggest seasons yet. There were over 100 contestants for producers to choose from for the new season, so they decided to make this a supersized show, bringing in nearly 40 contestants to run wild on the beach in Sayulita, Mexico. One of those cast members is Kenny Braasch , who did not win the hearts of Tayshia Adams or Clare Crawley on Season 16 of The Bachelorette.

More contestants isn’t the only thing that’s different on the series. Since Chris Harrison’s departure earlier this year, David Spade stepped in and hosted the premiere episodes. Fans of the show can expect to see Lance Bass, Tituss Burgess, and Lil Jon step in as rotating hosts through the summer season. With more castmates than ever before, the chances of several people leaving the beach engaged were relatively high, as well as the level of drama.

There was totally both, and three couples left the beach together ⁠— one including Kenny. Who does he end up with at the end of BiP Season 7 ? Keep reading to find out.

Who does 'BiP' cast member Kenny Braasch end up with at the end of the show?

From the first minute they met on the beach, Bachelor in Paradise castmates Kenny Braasch and Mari Pepin seemed to have developed an instant connection. Kenny was so smitten with Mari that he went as far as to shield his fellow contestant's eyes from Mari when she arrived. It seems like he was calling dibs from the very beginning. Right away, they started spending time together and discussing their compatibility.

She told Kenny that she prefers to date older guys, which was perfect for Kenny, who is 40 years old and proud. Their quick coupling allowed them to evade much of the early Bachelor in Paradise drama, but it wasn't long before their beach bliss was tested. In the episode that aired on Aug. 30, Mari had a candid conversation with Kenny about exploring her options. In a confessional, he said that he was "sensing maybe she's not feeling as strong" about the bond they have.

Source: ABC

He also stated, "Obviously, now, I'm going to back off. And why not just completely say it's done at this point?" After Mari spoke with Kenny, she then confided in contestant Demi Burnett about her plans. Demi agreed with Mari that the cast "should be" seeing what's out there. Mari told Demi, "Well, you have the power this week [since women have the roses]. So make a move on whoever you're interested in." That's when Demi turned to the camera and said that she's going to steal Mari's man, Kenny.

Audiences ended up seeing Kenny making out with Demi right in front of Mari, which left her feeling betrayed by Demi. Demi and Mari got into a spat over Kenny, and then Kenny and Mari had words, and he couldn't believe that Mari was acting this way over him kissing Mari. Despite their serious relationship obstacle, it appears that Kenny and Mari got over their drama because, according to a June 30 report from Reality Steve, Kenny and Mari get engaged by the end of BiP.