Logo
Home > Realitytv > The Bachelor
Clayton Echard
Source: Instagram/@bachelorabc

Who Gets the Coveted First Impression Rose From Clayton on 'The Bachelor'? [SPOILERS]

By

Dec. 30 2021, Published 4:26 p.m. ET

Spoiler alert: This article contains major spoilers for Season 26 of The Bachelor.

Which lucky lady gets Clayton Echard's first impression rose on Season 26 of The Bachelor? The first night at the Bachelor Mansion is vital for the contestants vying for Clayton's heart. The prize that every woman wants on that first night is the ever-so-important first impression rose.

Article continues below advertisement

Not only does it keep that recipient safe from night one eliminations, but it also means that they've been successful in catching the lead's eye. Who was the lady who made such an impression on Clayton Echard? Clayton's season may not air until Jan. 3, 2022, but we've got the juicy details for you now.

Teddi Wright
Source: Instagram/@teddiwright
Article continues below advertisement

Ssurgical unit nurse Teddi Wright gets the first impression rose.

Clayton gives his first impression rose to 24-year-old Teddi Wright (a surgical unit nurse who hails from Highland, Calif., according to Bachelor Nation's resident spoiler expert, Reality Steve. According to Teddi's official bio from ABC, Teddi "is all about that instant connection and is looking for someone who won't be intimidated when she asks hard-hitting questions on the first date."

Teddi's bio also notes that she's looking for a man who has a sense of adventure and "who won't be afraid to join her for a late-night skinny dip!" The nurse had a fear of ladybugs when she was younger, and says she would eat pasta for every meal if she could!

Article continues below advertisement
Source: YouTube/@BachelorNationonABC

Teddi seems like wifey material! How far does she get with Clayton?

We'll refer back to Reality Steve's reports for the answer to this mystery. Unfortunately, while Teddi does get a one-on-one date with Clayton in Croatia, she isn't one of Clayton's final four women. It is currently unknown when Teddi gets eliminated. With one-on-one dates, the lead can choose to give their date a rose at the end of the date.

Article continues below advertisement

However, many contestants have been eliminated after a one-on-one because the lead realizes during that crucial alone time that they lack a strong connection with the contestant in question. That doesn't necessarily mean the same will happen with Teddi. Could it be that Teddi simply gets lost in a sea of drama, much like Matt James' first rose impression pick, Abigail Heringer? (Poor Abigail. Matt straight up told her that he basically forgot about her.)

Source: Twitter/@RealitySteve
Article continues below advertisement

We'd like to know more about Teddi!

Teddi's Instagram page reveals a lady who loves dogs and is super close to her family and friends. She made a heartwarming post about her sister getting married. Clayton's first impression rose pick also shared that she never tires of beach sunsets.

Since Teddi doesn't get Clayton's final rose, we're thinking she should definitely get an invite to the Bachelor in Paradise beach. We're rooting for Teddi's journey for love, wherever it takes her! You can watch the Season 26 premiere of The Bachelor on Jan. 3, 2022, at 8 p.m EST on ABC.

Advertisement
More from Distractify

Who Makes It to the Final Four on Clayton Echard's Season of 'The Bachelor'? [SPOILERS]

'The Bachelor' Star Kate Gallivan Has Links to 'Selling Sunset' and Harry Styles

Who Will Follow in Michelle Young's Footsteps as the Next Lead of 'The Bachelorette'?

More From Distractify

    • CONNECT with Distractify
    • Link to Facebook
    • Link to Twitter
    • Link to Instagram
    • Link to Email Subscribe
    Distractify Logo
    Do Not Sell My Personal Information

    © Copyright 2021 Distractify. Distractify is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.