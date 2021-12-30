Who Gets the Coveted First Impression Rose From Clayton on 'The Bachelor'? [SPOILERS]By Katherine Stinson
Dec. 30 2021, Published 4:26 p.m. ET
Spoiler alert: This article contains major spoilers for Season 26 of The Bachelor.
Which lucky lady gets Clayton Echard's first impression rose on Season 26 of The Bachelor? The first night at the Bachelor Mansion is vital for the contestants vying for Clayton's heart. The prize that every woman wants on that first night is the ever-so-important first impression rose.
Not only does it keep that recipient safe from night one eliminations, but it also means that they've been successful in catching the lead's eye. Who was the lady who made such an impression on Clayton Echard? Clayton's season may not air until Jan. 3, 2022, but we've got the juicy details for you now.
Ssurgical unit nurse Teddi Wright gets the first impression rose.
Clayton gives his first impression rose to 24-year-old Teddi Wright (a surgical unit nurse who hails from Highland, Calif., according to Bachelor Nation's resident spoiler expert, Reality Steve. According to Teddi's official bio from ABC, Teddi "is all about that instant connection and is looking for someone who won't be intimidated when she asks hard-hitting questions on the first date."
Teddi's bio also notes that she's looking for a man who has a sense of adventure and "who won't be afraid to join her for a late-night skinny dip!" The nurse had a fear of ladybugs when she was younger, and says she would eat pasta for every meal if she could!
Teddi seems like wifey material! How far does she get with Clayton?
We'll refer back to Reality Steve's reports for the answer to this mystery. Unfortunately, while Teddi does get a one-on-one date with Clayton in Croatia, she isn't one of Clayton's final four women. It is currently unknown when Teddi gets eliminated. With one-on-one dates, the lead can choose to give their date a rose at the end of the date.
However, many contestants have been eliminated after a one-on-one because the lead realizes during that crucial alone time that they lack a strong connection with the contestant in question. That doesn't necessarily mean the same will happen with Teddi. Could it be that Teddi simply gets lost in a sea of drama, much like Matt James' first rose impression pick, Abigail Heringer? (Poor Abigail. Matt straight up told her that he basically forgot about her.)
We'd like to know more about Teddi!
Teddi's Instagram page reveals a lady who loves dogs and is super close to her family and friends. She made a heartwarming post about her sister getting married. Clayton's first impression rose pick also shared that she never tires of beach sunsets.
Since Teddi doesn't get Clayton's final rose, we're thinking she should definitely get an invite to the Bachelor in Paradise beach. We're rooting for Teddi's journey for love, wherever it takes her! You can watch the Season 26 premiere of The Bachelor on Jan. 3, 2022, at 8 p.m EST on ABC.