Who Gets the Coveted First Impression Rose From Clayton on 'The Bachelor'? [SPOILERS]

However, many contestants have been eliminated after a one-on-one because the lead realizes during that crucial alone time that they lack a strong connection with the contestant in question. That doesn't necessarily mean the same will happen with Teddi. Could it be that Teddi simply gets lost in a sea of drama, much like Matt James' first rose impression pick, Abigail Heringer? (Poor Abigail. Matt straight up told her that he basically forgot about her.)