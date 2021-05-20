Who Got Engaged on 'The Goldbergs' Season Finale? These High School Sweethearts Said 'Yes' (SPOILERS)

Earlier this year, George Segal, who played “Pops” on The Goldbergs , died from complications of bypass surgery at age 87 and fans knew the sitcom would never be the same. But trailers for the season finale teased the possibility of a silver lining.

Viewers recently learned that two characters would be taking the next step in their relationship, but they’re dying to know who proposed. So, who gets engaged on the Season 8 finale of The Goldbergs?

Who gets engaged on the season finale of ‘The Goldbergs’?

In the Season 8 finale of The Goldbergs, Geoff (Sam Lerner) revealed his plan to propose to Erica (Hayley Orrantia) and asked JTP to hold on to the ring until he was ready to pop the question. Although things didn’t exactly go as planned, Adam (Sean Giambrone) was able to step in and save the day. He helped Geoff pull off the picture-perfect proposal his sister deserved. And, of course, she said yes.

Although Gerica didn’t officially begin their relationship until Season 4, Geoff previously expressed that he’s had a thing for Erica since the second grade. In an exclusive interview with Distractify, Hayley Orrantia opened up about what’s to come for Erica and Geoff in new episodes of The Goldbergs.

“I do remember that moment when my sister said yes, as the sun set. Yep, it was 1980-something, and it was picture perfect.” #TheGoldbergs pic.twitter.com/VCEX1fbGby — The Goldbergs (@TheGoldbergsABC) May 20, 2021 Source: Twitter

Hayley shared, "Erica is finally going to figure out what career path she wants to take, for the first time. She's gone through so many phases of 'Is it going to be music? Or am I just going to take classes as I go and figure it out?' But, this year, she finally does come to terms with that, and she settles on a path I think viewers will find very interesting, to say the least."

In the interview, Hayley also teased the idea of a Goldbergs spinoff starring her and Sam Lerner. She shared, "I honestly love this show so much. From what I've heard from people who come to work on our set, they always talk about the dynamic of the cast and the crew, and how everyone is just super nice.”

Source: ABC

She added, “We all get along. Not to mention our writers just make funny content. I would love to carry over this kind of relationship and these feelings we have going to work every day into a new show. Fingers crossed, who knows?"

In the series spinoff, Schooled, which was canceled after two seasons, we learned that Geoff and Erica end up happily married in the future, but viewers will finally get a glimpse of the days leading up to the wedding in the upcoming season. But is The Goldbergs renewed for Season 9?

