Who Is the Mallard on 'The Masked Singer?' Fans Have Quite a Few Ideas

Who Is the Mallard on 'The Masked Singer?' Fans Have Quite a Few IdeasBy Leila Kozma
Sep. 29 2021, Published 2:36 p.m. ET
As Season 6 of The Masked Singer gets underway, fans have been busy practicing their sleuthing skills to get to the bottom of the mystery identities of the whole new coterie of singers. Nicole Scherzinger, Jenny McCarthy, Ken Jeong, and Robin Thicke have all resumed their role as the eagle-eyed panelists, while Nick Cannon continues to host The Masked Singer. One contestant has already caught the fans' attention. So, who is the Mallard?
Who is the Mallard on 'The Masked Singer?' — The Clues
As each performer is dressed in a state-of-the-art costume created by a visionary costume designer, Marina Toybina, standing out from the crowd on The Masked Singer is anything but easy. The Mallard seems to have pulled off the trick, however. Clad in a suit so dapper it would put the cast of The Great Gatsby to shame, the Mallard boasts an elegant aesthetic complete with a stovepipe hat adorned with black feathers, a gold-framed monocle, and a pair of yellow gloves.
As a member of Group B, the Mallard is set to perform on Season 6, Episode 3 of The Masked Singer on Sept. 29, 2021. Other Group B members include the Dalmatian, the Queen of Hearts, Cupcake, and a duo, Banana Split.
The Mallard's first clue from the Sept. 12 sneak peek special was a red rotary telephone.
And as the Mallard revealed in a clue package, they have a best-selling book and a platinum album. As they added, they worked their way up to the top.
"I may be living the high life, best-selling book, platinum album, but that was not always the case," the Mallard explained in the clue package. "Growing up the way we did, you [are] always hustling."
The clip also featured a chestnut brown Victorian lace-up boot, a picture of Chris Pratt with a note saying "BFF" tacked onto it, and a toy reindeer.
"One of my first businesses was selling worms," the Mallard added. "And then I found the human jukebox on a school bus. You [have to] put a quarter in the armpit, and then I can sing."
The Mallard on 'The Masked Singer' — The Guesses
Spoiler alert! While we don't know for sure who is behind the Mallard mask, the correct identity may be spoiled in the guesses below.
So far, only Mother Nature, Octopus, and Pufferfish have been eliminated from the show. The real identity of the Mallard is yet to be unveiled — which made fans even more eager to dig up further details about the Masked Singer contestant.
Martin Short, Corey Taylor, and Zac Efron were just some of the names that came up in discussions about the Mallard's real identity. Others claim it could be Drake.
More guesses included:
Several fans took to Twitter to point out that the real identity of the Mallard is a wood duck, in that the mask bears a closer resemblance to a wood duck.
So, who is Mallard on 'The Masked Singer'? The answer is…
Mallard hasn't been revealed on the show quite yet! We'll be sure to update as soon as they are, though!
Catch new episodes of The Masked Singer every Wednesday at 8 p.m. EST on Fox.