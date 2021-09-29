Who Is the Mallard on 'The Masked Singer?' Fans Have Quite a Few Ideas

As Season 6 of The Masked Singer gets underway, fans have been busy practicing their sleuthing skills to get to the bottom of the mystery identities of the whole new coterie of singers. Nicole Scherzinger , Jenny McCarthy , Ken Jeong, and Robin Thicke have all resumed their role as the eagle-eyed panelists, while Nick Cannon continues to host The Masked Singer. One contestant has already caught the fans' attention. So, who is the Mallard ?

Who is the Mallard on 'The Masked Singer?' — The Clues

As each performer is dressed in a state-of-the-art costume created by a visionary costume designer, Marina Toybina, standing out from the crowd on The Masked Singer is anything but easy. The Mallard seems to have pulled off the trick, however. Clad in a suit so dapper it would put the cast of The Great Gatsby to shame, the Mallard boasts an elegant aesthetic complete with a stovepipe hat adorned with black feathers, a gold-framed monocle, and a pair of yellow gloves.

Source: Fox

Article continues below advertisement

As a member of Group B, the Mallard is set to perform on Season 6, Episode 3 of The Masked Singer on Sept. 29, 2021. Other Group B members include the Dalmatian, the Queen of Hearts, Cupcake, and a duo, Banana Split.

The Mallard's first clue from the Sept. 12 sneak peek special was a red rotary telephone. And as the Mallard revealed in a clue package, they have a best-selling book and a platinum album. As they added, they worked their way up to the top. "I may be living the high life, best-selling book, platinum album, but that was not always the case," the Mallard explained in the clue package. "Growing up the way we did, you [are] always hustling."

Article continues below advertisement