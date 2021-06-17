There Are a Ton of Theories About Who Sophia Di Martino's Character Is in 'Loki'

So far in Loki, we’ve seen Loki enter into the universe of the Time Variance Authority (TVA) and team up with Mobius to catch an elusive time variant believed to be a version of Loki. But in the Marvel universe, nothing ever is as it really seems. The introduction of a new girl in Loki Episode 2 now has us asking more questions than before.

The girl, portrayed by Sophia Di Martino, reveals herself as the variant Loki has been chasing. When Loki shouts to her, “What do you want with me?” she pulls back her hood and sneers, “This isn’t about you.” So is she Lady Loki, as many of us expected, or could the girl in Loki Episode 2 be someone totally different?

One Easter egg in the credits actually kick-started this theory, when Sophia’s character is listed as “Sylvie” in the Spanish credits to Loki Episode 2. On the other hand, Marvel could be knowingly throwing us off just to mess with us.

The girl in the show has blond locks and a youthful appearance that are not far off from the Sylvie Lushton comic book character, who eventually calls herself the Enchantress. Loki even says in the Roxxcart , “enchantment is a clever trick.” So could the girl be Sylvie?

According to the comics, Loki creates her because he thinks it would be fun to see a mortal who believes they are special. He basically creates her to create chaos, in classic Loki fashion.

Who is Sylvie Lushton? Well, she is a character created in the Marvel comics by Loki. Whether he fathered Sylvie or created her through magic or just gave her powers is unclear, but the two are directly related. She is thought to actually be more powerful than Loki while sharing his powers of manipulation and trickery.

Most Marvel fans believe that the girl in ‘Loki’ Episode 2 is Lady Loki.

Prior to the release of Loki, many fans anticipated the introduction of Lady Loki. Add in the tease that Loki’s sex is canonically “fluid” according to the TVA intake form, and Lady Loki’s appearance seems to be a sure thing.

Article continues below advertisement

In the comic books, the first time we see Loki as a woman is actually in a 2007 comic, when Loki hijacks the body of Lady Sif, so that Lady Loki is a bit different from how we imagine her today. That original comic is largely considered transphobic, but Loki has since announced their gender fluidity in later comics and iterations of themself. In Loki: Where Mischief Lies, Loki explains “I feel equally comfortable as either [man or woman]. I don’t change my gender. I exist as both.”

Source: Marvel

Article continues below advertisement

Not only are we told throughout Loki that the time variant is a version of Loki, but the girl is dressed very Loki-like. Her dark cape and color scheme with the green magic, plus her golden horns, all point to her being a Loki. On the other hand, can we really believe everything the TVA is telling us? We’re getting major Ministry of Magic vibes, which doesn’t necessarily make the TVA the most reliable source of information.

Source: Disney Plus

Article continues below advertisement