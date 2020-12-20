This Cast Member Has Replaced Jim Carrey as Joe Biden on 'SNL'

On Dec. 19, 2020, Jim Carrey acknowledged via Twitter that his time as Joe Biden on SNL had come to an end.

“Though my term was only meant to be 6 weeks, I was thrilled to be elected as your SNL President...comedy’s highest call of duty,” he wrote ahead of the last episode of 2020. “I would love to go forward knowing that Biden was the victor because I nailed that s--t."

The actor added, “But I am just one in a long line of proud, fighting SNL Bidens!”