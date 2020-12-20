This Cast Member Has Replaced Jim Carrey as Joe Biden on 'SNL'By Pippa Raga
Updated
On the Dec. 19 episode of Saturday Night Live, a noticeably different person portrayed the president-elect. Season 46 of the sketch comedy series had featured Jim Carrey as Joe Biden up until that point — but he was only the latest in a long line of people to portray the politician on SNL.
Let's take a look at who has played Biden on SNL in the past, and who will be taking on the role once the show returns in 2021 as the real Joe Biden prepares to occupy the White House for four years.
Who played Joe Biden on Season 46 of 'Saturday Night Live'?
SNL announced that it has tapped two-time Golden Globe Award winner and New York Times bestselling author Jim Carrey to play Democratic presidential nominee and former U.S. Vice President Joe Biden in Season 46.
Saturday Night Live's satirical takes on the months leading up to the presidential elections are usually some of the variety show's most popular and watched episodes, and fans were counting on the show's razor sharp political humor to infuse comedy into this very dire political situation.
The longtime head honcho of Saturday Night Live, Lorne Michaels, revealed that Jim Carrey had agreed to take on the role of Joe Biden in an interview with Vulture. Lorne went on to explain that the casting choice began when Jim himself reached out expressing an interest in playing the part. "[Jim] will give the part energy and strength, and hopefully it's funny," Lorne told the publication.
Joining Jim Carrey will be Alec Baldwin, who reprised his role as Donald Trump, and Maya Rudolph as Democratic vice president-elect Kamala Harris.
What happened to Jim Carrey on 'SNL'?
On Dec. 19, 2020, Jim Carrey acknowledged via Twitter that his time as Joe Biden on SNL had come to an end.
“Though my term was only meant to be 6 weeks, I was thrilled to be elected as your SNL President...comedy’s highest call of duty,” he wrote ahead of the last episode of 2020. “I would love to go forward knowing that Biden was the victor because I nailed that s--t."
The actor added, “But I am just one in a long line of proud, fighting SNL Bidens!”
Though my term was only meant to be 6 weeks,I was thrilled to be elected as your SNL President...comedy’s highest call of duty. I would love to go forward knowing that Biden was the victor because I nailed that shit. But I am just one in a long line of proud, fighting SNL Bidens!— Jim Carrey (@JimCarrey) December 19, 2020
Alex Moffat has taken over as Joe Biden on 'SNL.'
Just hours after Jim Carrey addressed his leaving the comedy show, the newest person to portray Joe Biden was revealed on the show itself: Alex Moffat. It's unclear whether the SNL cast member will continue to impersonate Biden when the series returns in 2021. But we think he did a decent job.
Take a look for yourself!
Who else has played Joe Biden on 'Saturday Night Live' in the past?
Before Jim Carrey signed on to play Joe Biden for the show's 46th season, the former vice president has been portrayed by a number of actors throughout the years. For example, in the show's 45th season alone, Joe Biden was played by three different people.
During his time as vice president under Barack Obama's presidency, Joe Biden was played most frequently by SNL writer and cast member Jason Sudeikis, who fans on Twitter though should come back for the 46th season, as "his Biden was great."
Back in 2019, Woody Harrelson took over for Jason, playing Joe Biden three times over the course of Season 45, beginning with the episode he hosted for the season's premiere.
In addition to Jason and Woody, stand-up comedian and Saturday Night Live writer John Mulaney made a single appearance playing Joe Biden during the episode of the show that he hosted back in February.
The first time that someone played Joe Biden was back in 1991 when Weeds' Kevin Nealon took on the role for the popular "Clarence Thomas Pickup Technique" sketch based on the Court Justice's confirmation hearing.