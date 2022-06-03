Who Won 'Top Chef: Houston'? (SPOILERS)

The finalists each had to come up with a four-course progressive menu, but they weren't alone in the kitchen. Each cheftestant got to work with a sous chef, who was one of their former competitors.

Robert Hernandez, Jo Chan, Damarr Brown, and Jackson Kalb returned to the show one last time to help the final three chefs cook the most important meals of their lives. Though Sarah was previously eliminated after she worked with Robert on a team challenge early on in the season, she elected to work with him again for redemption.

Evelyn paired up with her close friend Jo, while Buddha worked with his pal Jackson.