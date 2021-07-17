Cecily Strong and Keegan Michael-Key Are on a Quest for Love in the Apple TV Plus Comedy 'Schmigadoon!'

It’s a bit too early to tell whether Schmigadoon will return for an encore season, but viewers are pretty invested in Josh and Melissa’s quest for love, so hopefully, there will be more to come. Right now, the show is described as a mini-series, so we may have to say goodbye to the musical town once the six episodes of Season 1 are up.

Until news about Season 2 is confirmed, you can stream Season 1 of Schmigadoon! on Apple TV Plus, with new episodes dropping Fridays.