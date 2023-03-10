Home > Entertainment > Marvel Source: Netflix Not Everyone Is Set to Return in 'Daredevil: Born Again' — What Happened to Karen and Foggy? By Callie (Carlos) Cadorniga Mar. 10 2023, Published 11:59 a.m. ET

It was a time of uncertainty when the Netflix-exclusive Marvel Studios shows were removed from the streaming platform. Outside of Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., they were the first venture for the Marvel Cinematic Universe to expand outside of the realm of film and dive into grittier and more violent long-form narratives. This effort was heralded by Daredevil, which received critical acclaim during its three-season run. But as the shows found a new home on Disney Plus, Daredevil is making a comeback.

Article continues below advertisement

The popular character has already bridged the gap between the former Marvel Netflix shows and the MCU with cameos in Spider-Man: No Way Home and She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. Now, he'll be the star of his own series once more in Daredevil: Born Again. Charlie Cox reprises his role as blind lawyer Matt Murdock in this highly anticipated soft reboot. Yet despite many actors returning from the previous series, Karen and Foggy aren't yet slated to return. Why aren't they in the show?

Source: Netflix Karen and Foggy comfort each other in Season 3 of 'Daredevil'

Article continues below advertisement

Why aren't Karen and Foggy in 'Daredevil: Born Again'?

Aside from moonlighting as a crime-fighting vigilante with heightened senses, Matt Murdock is a professional attorney in the original TV series. At a certain point, he worked at his own law firm with partner Franklin "Foggy" Nelson (Elden Henson) and assistant Karen Page (Deborah Ann Woll). Together, they helped out the less fortunate in Hell's Kitchen by representing them in a court of law.

Throughout the events of the series, Karen and Foggy discover Matt's vigilante life and urge him to stop before he gets himself killed. This puts a strain on their relationship, causing each of them to go their separate ways. In the third and final season, however, Matt decides to hang up his suit and suggests to his old friends that they start working together again. While the series ends on a relatively high note, the Born Again soft reboot may spell a different story for these characters.

Article continues below advertisement

In early March 2023, The Hollywood Reporter confirmed that Jon Bernthal would return to reprise his role as Frank Castle/The Punisher in the new show. Vincent D'Onofrio was previously announced to be coming back as fan-favorite villain Wilson Fisk, having already appeared in a cameo in Hawkeye. Unfortunately, Deborah Ann Woll and Elden Henson reportedly "are not on the roll call" for Born Again. It is unclear whether or not they have yet to be reached or if they just won't appear in the show altogether.

daredevil stans finding out the punisher is returning for born again only to find out foggy and karen aren’t pic.twitter.com/qsfM51qYK3 — zara • CHAR DAY (@murdockink) March 7, 2023

Article continues below advertisement

Given the lack of confirmation, fans are not happy about their supposed exclusion and have taken to Twitter to express their dismay. One fan theorizes that they couldn't return due to scheduling conflicts with the show's reported 10-month filming shoot. Neither Deborah nor Elden has commented publicly on the matter as of this writing.