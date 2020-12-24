Why Did 'BIP' Alums Carly Waddell and Evan Bass Split?

Their split shocked fans of the show, who were rooting for one of the only couples from the franchise still together. But why did Carly and Evan separate?

Not all is well in paradise right now. After three years of marriage, Bachelor in Paradise alums Carly Waddell and Evan Bass announced their divorce. The pair met during the reality show's 2016 season, with Carly coming off of Chris Soules' season of The Bachelor and Evan coming from JoJo Fletcher's season.

Carly and Evan have two children, Isabella and Charles, and Evan has three older children, Nathan, Liam, and Ensley, from his previous marriage.

Neither party has commented publicly on either of their social media accounts about their separation. Shortly before they released the statement, Evan made a post on his Instagram Stories of him and his five children, captioning it, "My loves."

"We have made the difficult decision to separate. We will always cherish our time together and continue to have the utmost respect for one another as we focus on what’s best for the future of our family," the former couple said in their statement. "We greatly appreciate everyone’s love and support and kindly ask that you please respect our family’s privacy as we navigate through this."

In a joint announcement to People , the two announced on Dec. 23 that they had decided to split.

Why did Evan and Carly separate?

In their statement, the pair offered no comment as to what led to their decision to separate, likely wanting to keep the details of their divorce private. Since the statement was released, neither party has commented further on their divorce. There had not been rumors of tension between the couple leading up to their separation. During Carly's second pregnancy, both parties admitted that having a third child might create enough tension between them to lead to a split.

“The other day when I was talking to this card reader, she read my cards, like, five times and she said twice that we were gonna have another baby,” the mother of two said on a podcast, according to Us Magazine. “I don’t think that we should because I’m tired.” Evan responded to Carly's comments, stating they were on the same page about having more children. He admitted that another kid would not be the best idea for their relationship, insinuating their marriage likely would not survive another pregnancy.