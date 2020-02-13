Hope Hicks Is Back in the White House in Time to Help With Trump's Campaign

While Hope Hicks's name may not be as synonymous with politics as President Trump himself or some of his more crucial White House staff members, she was an instrumental part of his 2016 presidential campaign. She went on to remain part of his team as the White House communications director after he was elected, and after a somewhat brief absence, she’s back.

Some might be wondering why Hope Hicks left the White House in the first place, though. Since she was so willing to come back to work under the Trump administration as he gears up for a potential re-election, it does make you wonder what led to her resignation before. Whatever it was didn’t turn out to be serious enough to keep her away from an obviously cushy job.