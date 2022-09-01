Why 'House of the Dragon' Creator Miguel Sapochnik Is Stepping Down After Season 1

Scores of Game of Thrones fans, still hurt by the botched final season, watched the HBO series premiere of the prequel series House of the Dragon with a wary eye, not eager to be hurt again by unmatched expectations.

However, there was a different team of showrunners behind House of the Dragon and, well, it showed in terms of quality. So why is House of the Dragon's co-showrunner and director Miguel Sapochnik stepping down after only one season?