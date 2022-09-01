Distractify
Home > Television > Stream & Chill > HBO Max > House of the Dragon
Miguel Sapochnik
Source: Jon Kopaloff/WireImage

Why 'House of the Dragon' Creator Miguel Sapochnik Is Stepping Down After Season 1

Katherine Stinson - Author
By

Sep. 1 2022, Published 5:34 p.m. ET

Scores of Game of Thrones fans, still hurt by the botched final season, watched the HBO series premiere of the prequel series House of the Dragon with a wary eye, not eager to be hurt again by unmatched expectations.

However, there was a different team of showrunners behind House of the Dragon and, well, it showed in terms of quality. So why is House of the Dragon's co-showrunner and director Miguel Sapochnik stepping down after only one season?

Article continues below advertisement

Miguel gained (positive) attention among Game of Thrones fans after directing some of the original series' best episodes, including, "Hardhome," "Battle of the Bastards," "The Door," and many others. He also directed all ten episodes of House of the Dragon Season 1.

So why is he stepping down when House of the Dragon has already been renewed for a second season?

(L-R) Will Johnson as Ser Vaemond Velaryon, Matt Smith as Daemon Targaryen, and Theo Nate as Ser Laenor Velaryon
Source: Ollie Upton / HBO

Miguel stepped down from 'HOTD' before Season 1, Episode 3 even aired.

Article continues below advertisement

The real reason why Miguel Sapochnik is stepping down from 'House of the Dragon.'

According to a story from The Hollywood Reporter, anonymous sources told the outlet that Miguel was stepping down because he needed a well-earned break after spending three years on House of the Dragon Season 1.

Per the same report, Miguel also has a first-look deal with HBO, which will give him creative leeway to develop new projects. He will, however, still be an executive producer on House of the Dragon for the rest of the series.

Naturally, fans immediately speculated that Miguel left to work on another highly anticipated Game of Thrones spinoff — the Jon Snow sequel. Other Twitter users advocated for Miguel to helm a future Star Wars project.

One fan summed up the prospect of Miguel's replacement by simply writing, "As long as it isn't D&D." (This refers to David Benioff and D.B. Weiss, the original Game of Thrones showrunners.

Article continues below advertisement

Who will replace Miguel on 'House of the Dragon'?

The House of the Dragon co-creator Ryan Condal will take over as House of the Dragon's sole showrunner for Season 2. Miguel's fellow former Game of Thrones director Alan Taylor will join Season 2 as an executive producer. Alan will also direct multiple episodes of House of the Dragon Season 2.

Per a report from E! News, Miguel had this to say about his departure in an official statement: "Working within the GOT universe for the past few years has been an honor and a privilege."

Miguel continued, "I am so proud of what we accomplished with season one and overjoyed by the enthusiastic reaction of our viewers. It was incredibly tough to decide to move on, but I know that it is the right choice for me, personally and professionally ... I am deeply comforted to know that Alan will be joining the series. He's someone I've known and respected for a long time ... I believe this precious series could not be in safer hands."

New House of the Dragon episodes air Sundays at 9 p.m. EST on HBO.

Advertisement
More from Distractify

Summer 2022 Is Full of "Fire and Blood" Thanks to HBO's 'House of the Dragon'

'House of the Dragon' Fans Have Opinions About Who Plays Rhaenyra After the Time Jump

The 'House of the Dragon' Dragons Are Behind Every Character's Motives

Latest House of the Dragon News and Updates

    Distractify Logo

    © Copyright 2022 Distractify. Distractify is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.