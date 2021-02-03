Alexei Navalny's Decision to Return to Russia Spurred Protests Against Putin

Recently, supporters of rising political star Alexei Navalny have made international news for their protests against the Russian government and specifically the country's leader, Vladimir Putin, who imprisoned the opposing party leader as soon as he landed in Russia on Jan. 17, 2021.

Despite being only five months removed from a near-fatal nerve gas attack that rendered him hospitalized, Navalny decided to return to Russia fully knowing he would likely be jailed upon arrival. So, why would he have made such a decision knowing the most likely outcome of it? Here's what we know of the situation as a whole.

Why did Alexei Navalny fly back to Russia? He wanted to show that he isn't afraid of Putin.

Despite knowing almost wholly that he would be jailed upon his arrival, a freshly healed Navalny told his followers, per The New York Times, that no amount of political pressure would keep him from his goal, "Russia is my country," he said at the time, adding, "Moscow is my city. And I miss them."

The political opposition leader, who has amassed a following of millions of Russians on YouTube who are fed up with Putin and his regime, is no stranger to jail, having been placed there for his beliefs for anywhere from days to weeks on previous occasions.

Article continues below advertisement

Through his politically charged videos and statements, Navalny accuses top-ranking Russian government officials of perpetrating widespread corruption amongst the ruling class, and silencing those who expose them by any means necessary, including himself.

Source: Instagram