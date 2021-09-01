The Real Reasons Tre and Tahzjuan Leave 'Bachelor in Paradise'

It’s pretty unheard of for someone to leave right before a rose ceremony. If Tre could’ve gotten a rose, it would’ve been in his best interest to stick around and see who would be coming onto the beach next. He missed Becca Kufrin by a hair, and now that Tia Booth has entered the beach, that’s two potential missed connections for Tre. So why did he leave?

I’m gonna make someone’s daughter extremely happy one day, I can feel it. I appreciate everyone who showed me love/grace this season. #BachelorInParadise

In the second episode of Week 3, Tre pulls Tahzjuan Hawkins aside to explain that he doesn’t really see a future between them. The prior evening, Taj was running around the beach, letting loose, and it seemed like she really couldn’t handle the heat.

But she and Tre seemed to be happy together, and everyone is surprised when he tells her, “I think our communication could have been better. … It’s time for me to go.”