The Real Reasons Tre and Tahzjuan Leave 'Bachelor in Paradise'By Jamie Lerner
Aug. 31 2021, Published 10:18 p.m. ET
Spoiler Alert: This article contains spoilers for Week 3 of Bachelor in Paradise.
When there’s a rose ceremony on Bachelor in Paradise, chaos is sure to ensue. So the night of only the second rose ceremony in Season 7 of Bachelor in Paradise, two people decide to leave voluntarily, which shakes up the entire beach. But why do they decide to leave?
It’s pretty out of left field when Tre Cooper approaches Tahzjuan Hawkins to share that he doesn’t see their relationship moving forward. Everyone is pretty surprised, but what’s even more surprising is that he does that right before the rose ceremony when men are supposed to be vying for roses! So why does Tre leave Bachelor in Paradise, and why does Taj follow?
Tre decides to leave ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ right before the rose ceremony.
It’s pretty unheard of for someone to leave right before a rose ceremony. If Tre could’ve gotten a rose, it would’ve been in his best interest to stick around and see who would be coming onto the beach next. He missed Becca Kufrin by a hair, and now that Tia Booth has entered the beach, that’s two potential missed connections for Tre. So why did he leave?
In the second episode of Week 3, Tre pulls Tahzjuan Hawkins aside to explain that he doesn’t really see a future between them. The prior evening, Taj was running around the beach, letting loose, and it seemed like she really couldn’t handle the heat.
But she and Tre seemed to be happy together, and everyone is surprised when he tells her, “I think our communication could have been better. … It’s time for me to go.”
But he explains that he wanted her to be able to find love in Paradise, so that’s why he eliminates himself before the rose ceremony. He knows Taj still has a rose she can give out, and he feels like it’s only fair for her to give it to someone she can explore a new connection with. It’s very gentlemanly of Tre not to just stay for the rose — Tre for Bachelor anyone?
Tahzjuan also decides to leave ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ before the rose ceremony.
Although Tre self-eliminates before the rose ceremony so that Taj can try to find a new connection, she doesn’t see this as a noble move. She just feels rejected, and we can’t blame her.
We understand where Tre is coming from, but Taj is a queen and should be treated as such. She doesn’t feel a connection with anyone else, so Tre leaving leaves her with no options as she sees it.
On her way out, she says, “I’m just done with love. I give up. I didn’t want my time here to be cut short, but there are no options left.” So, Tahzjuan leaves the beach as well. It seemed like she was getting tired of the heat anyway, and without any reasonable prospects for her, she probably made the right decision for her.
“I came to Paradise to be able to find love and it didn’t work out — again,” she shares on her way out. “This is, like, my worst nightmare.” But don’t worry, Taj! There are a few Reddit threads already campaigning for Tahzjuan to become the next Bachelorette after Michelle Young, and we fully support this. She is hilarious, real, and deserves to find love!
Tune in to new episodes of Bachelor in Paradise every Monday and Tuesday at 8 p.m. EST on ABC.