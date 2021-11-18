Marvel’s New Adult Animated Show ‘Hit-Monkey’ Is on Hulu — Shouldn’t It Be on Disney Plus?

Marvel Studios' Hit-Monkey was first announced in early 2019. According to Decider, the series was ordered by Hulu before Disney bought out the streaming service in 2019. Though Disney already owned two-thirds of Hulu, it then purchased Comcast's Hulu stake for "at least $5.8 billion" and will take full control of the streaming service by 2024. It's all so complicated.

In the U.K., nevertheless, Hit-Monkey is streaming on Disney Plus's Star, which is a separate section of the platform that features more mature entertainment.