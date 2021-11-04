Pablo Larraín's Princess Diana Biopic, 'Spencer,' Is Rated R — Here's Why

Per the MPA, Spencer is rated R for language. Typically, R ratings are given to content that includes adult material, such as adult activity, nudity, graphic violence, or drug abuse. Harsh language is among the criteria listed, but films can sometimes get away with a PG-13 rating while incorporating swear words.

The film's "Parents Guide" section on its IMDb page also notes that instances of sex and nudity, violence and gore, alcohol and drugs, and profanity are mild. More specifically, there are "some scenes of gunfire violence in the context of hunting" and only "six uses of f--k."

Like we said before, plenty of PG-13 films include swearing, so why is Spencer rated R if there are fewer than 10 curse words spoken in the entire narrative? Well, here's why (light spoilers ahead).