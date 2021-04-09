'MacGyver' Will End After Season 5

The hit CBS show MacGyver has reached the end of its road. The network recently announced that the show would be ending its run with Season 5. Following the brilliant mind of Angus MacGyver, the show was all about Angus solving mysteries for the United States government. Tons of people flocked to the show for its plotlines that made viewers think and really get invested in every episode.

MacGyver has been watched by millions of people each season and many will be sad to see it go, but why is the show being canceled? The answer may be simpler than you think, but fans aren't letting the series go so easily and have taken to Twitter with their hopes of another season.

Why was 'MacGyver' canceled?

CBS hasn't announced why MacGyver is ending now, even though many fans thought the show would come back for Season 6. It could be because of ratings: according to TV Series Finale, the show averaged 7.8 million viewers for its fifth season. That's a 21 percent drop in viewership from Season 4. Series star Lucas Till shared the news of the show's cancelation on his Instagram with a caption about how much MacGyver has meant to him over the years.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: CBS

"The past five years have been what I will look on later as THE most formative years of my life," Lucas's caption reads in part. Later on, he continues, "Through all the people who said we wouldn’t make it past the first 13, through all the tough times, you guys always somehow brought so much joy into my life, helped me grow exponentially, and you’ve shown me what it means to be a real cinema team."

Article continues below advertisement

CBS also released a statement about the show ending. "All of us at CBS are extremely grateful for the incredible work and dedication from Lucas and the rest of the cast, as well as Monica, the writers and the entire crew," said Kelly Kahl, the president of CBS Entertainment, according to Deadline. "The MacGyver team traveled far and wide to repeatedly save the world with little more than bubble gum and a paper clip, and made this show distinctly their own."

"We’re gratified we get to give this dedicated and loyal fan base the opportunity to say goodbye to their favorite characters in the thoughtful manner this series deserves," the statement concluded. But there is some good news for MacGyver fans. Streaming service Peacock is coming out with a parody of the show called MacGruber, which is based on the SNL sketches and film of the same name. It's set to come out in 2021.