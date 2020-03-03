'Magicians' Was Canceled After Just Five Seasons — Here's Why

Magicians plunges us into the hectic everyday life of a group of university students-cum-magicians, capturing how Julia, Eliot, Margo, and the like grapple with challenges such as the sudden emergence of a sexist pig — as in, the domestic animal — or the unexpected outcomes of bringing a Golem to life.

The show garnered popularity with its action-packed storyline and progressive depiction of mental health and substance abuse-related struggles. We investigate: why was Magicians canceled?