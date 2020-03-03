We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
'Magicians' Was Canceled After Just Five Seasons — Here's Why

Magicians plunges us into the hectic everyday life of a group of university students-cum-magicians, capturing how Julia, Eliot, Margo, and the like grapple with challenges such as the sudden emergence of a sexist pig — as in, the domestic animal — or the unexpected outcomes of bringing a Golem to life. 

The show garnered popularity with its action-packed storyline and progressive depiction of mental health and substance abuse-related struggles. We investigate: why was Magicians canceled?

So, why was 'Magicians' canceled?

Originally commissioned by Syfy in early 2015, Magicians was intended as a groundbreaking show helping the network further diversify its profile. According to The Collider, Magicians was part of a larger-scale rebrand helping Syfy reach out to new audiences. 