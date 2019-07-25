Netflix Pulls the Plug on Animated Series 'Tuca & Bertie' Two Months After Release

Netflix has decided to pull the plug after just one season on the comedy animated series, Tuca & Bertie. The show, which came out in May 2019, was created by producer Lisa Hanawalt – who has successfully created BoJack Horseman in 2014. The show was canceled due to the inability to reach as big of an audience as the streaming service had expected.

The show notably received a 100 percent rating on Rotten Tomatoes and a 7.5/10 rating through IMDB. However, this show was Lisa’s baby. Lisa said the show was “everything I wanted it to be: beautiful, funny, fresh, loving, horny, weird, experimental, comforting, and deep. The whole team put our hearts and asses into this show, and I’m so proud of it.”

What is Tuca & Bertie about? The animated series follows the life of best friends Tuca & Bertie, who are voiced by comedians Tiffany Haddish and Ali Wong. Some other notable names include The Walking Dead’s Steven Yeun and comedian Reggie Watts. The friends are actually bird-women and the audience is able to follow the lives of the two women in their 30s and how they navigate with their friendship in their animated “real world.”

Not everyone on the show is an animal but humans do live alongside talking animals in this vibrant BoJack Horseman-like show. The series touches on a variety of real-life topics such as mental health, sexual assault, and even dealing with a toxic family.

Fans of the comedy series are upset. The show was more than just a creative animated series but a way to bring to light things everyone faces daily. This resonated heavy with fans of the show. After hearing the news of the show’s cancellation, viewers took it to Twitter to vent out their frustrations.

@tucaandbertie was one of the best shows I've seen in years. I hope another network/streaming site picks it up (cough... @hulu...cough... @PrimeVideo). It offered something fresh and funny while tackling important subjects like harassment, anxiety, and abuse. pic.twitter.com/eTbZG9bSDb — Jonathan (@jmillhouse) July 24, 2019

Why was Tuca & Bertie canceled? Though there wasn’t a big enough audience to meet Netflix’s standards, Lisa Hanawalt still has faith the show will find a new home eventually. The show-runner said on Twitter, “I still get daily messages and tweets from viewers who connect personally to the characters and stories. The birdsona & plantsona fan art is SO incredible, are you kidding me! And the show is still being discovered by new fans every day!!”

She continued, “None of this makes a different to an algorithm, but it’s important to me and the way I want to continue making art in this world. Thank you to everyone who loves and supports T&B, and to everyone who was comforted and felt like this show gave you a voice. I’m hopeful we can find a home for Tuca & Bertie to continue their adventures.”

Thank you to everyone who loves and supports T&B, and to everyone who was comforted and felt like this show gave you a voice. I'm hopeful we can find a home for Tuca & Bertie to continue their adventures. #TucaandBertie pic.twitter.com/xmrAV7Ooyq — Lisa Hanawalt (@lisadraws) July 24, 2019