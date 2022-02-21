Christine From 'Sister Wives' Is Getting Her Own Spinoff — Will She Still Appear on the Original Show?By Kori Williams
The hit TLC show Sister Wives has been on the network for years, and fans have followed the Brown family as its endured lots of changes. In 2010, the patriarch of the family, Kody, was married to Meri, Christine, and Janelle. He and Meri had the only legal union. But now in 2022, we know that he has had four wives. He married Robyn in Season 1 of the show, and now she's Kody's legal wife. Unfortunately, he and Christine split in 2021.
With all the drama we've seen on the show, some fans are concerned about its future. Even though she and Kody have split, will Christine still be on Sister Wives? The former couple has kids together, so she could still fit into the storyline of the show if she chooses to. And if she leaves the show, does that mean the series is ending? Here's what we know.
Will Christine still be on 'Sister Wives'?
In 2021 when Christine and Kody announced their separation, they didn't say anything about Christine leaving the show. Officially, Christine is still a cast member. She is still on all the promotional material for the show, on the TLC website, and in the show's social media. She also still has #sisterwives in her bio on Instagram.
But now, fans get to see Christine in a different way. It was just announced that she is getting a spinoff.
On Feb. 20, 2022, TLC announced the digital show Cooking With Just Christine on Instagram. In the preview, she mentions that fans of hers from Sister Wives may not realize that she loves to cook. "I'm sharing some of my favorite recipes," she says. "They're not only delicious but super easy to make."
New episodes are available every Sunday on TLC.com. In the promo video, one of Christine's kids joins her in the kitchen, which could mean that fans might get to see all of her kids and maybe other Sister Wives stars on her show. But because the show is on TLC.com, it's safe to assume that this isn't going to take away from her time on the network.
Is 'Sister Wives' ending?
On TikTok, Kody and Christine's son Paedon responded to a comment in January 2022 asking if Christine would be coming back if Sister Wives came back for another season. Paedon confirmed that the show was filming, so we will be getting at least another season. Notably, he didn't say anything directly about his mom being on the new season. As of now, it's not clear when the new season will premiere.
But that doesn't mean the show will continue forever. The dynamics and relationships on the show have vastly changed over the years.
You can watch Sister Wives on TLC or on Discovery Plus.