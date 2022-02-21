Christine From 'Sister Wives' Is Getting Her Own Spinoff — Will She Still Appear on the Original Show?

But now, fans get to see Christine in a different way. It was just announced that she is getting a spinoff.

On Feb. 20, 2022, TLC announced the digital show Cooking With Just Christine on Instagram. In the preview, she mentions that fans of hers from Sister Wives may not realize that she loves to cook. "I'm sharing some of my favorite recipes," she says. "They're not only delicious but super easy to make."