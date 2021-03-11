SaveQuicksilver Is Trending Because Everyone's Worried Evan Peters Is Leaving the MCU

Most WandaVision fans were supremely disappointed that, after all was said and done and hexed, Evan Peters' Quicksilver was just a dude named Ralph Bohner. A dick joke that wasn't even very funny. The moment Quicksilver/Pietro Maximoff appeared on Wanda's front porch, we were convinced this was Marvel folding the X-Men franchise into the MCU (it had previously been owned by FOX, so that's why X-Men characters weren't allowed to be used in Marvel films).

The number of theories about Quicksilver/Peter/Pietro/Fietro were endless. And that's because, by introducing Evan Peters to the MCU, there were now two Quicksilvers (the first one being Aaron Taylor-Johnson's, but he got hit by a bullet thanks to Ultron, and died) that exist. Would Evan Peters really be resurrected as Wanda's twin brother in the MCU?

The answer, at least in the season finale of WandaVision, was not really. At least, not for now. Pietro (or "Fietro," as fans nicknamed him) turned out to be just a regular guy living in Westview. Agatha had him under her spell using a magic necklace in order to get closer to Wanda. There was no Quicksilver — just a schlubby guy named Ralph Bohner who had a really messy house.

So, what does this mean for Evan Peters? #SaveQuicksilver is now trending on Twitter, because fans will not accept the end of Quicksilver just because WandaVision wasted Evan.

#SaveQuicksilver and then he was reduced to a boner joke- pic.twitter.com/FmuhS40wMt — «ale» #SaveQuicksilver (@spideysilverr) March 10, 2021

#SaveQuicksilver y’all really brought in two great actors to play a character that so many ppl love just to waste them huh🧍 pic.twitter.com/TlSeM7ZTN7 — ًrenn / ًvenus | #SaveQuicksilver (@marmaladeskyss) March 10, 2021

The interaction between Wanda and Peter we should've gotten in the finale:



"Um, hey so..I might not have a twin named Wanda, but I do have siblings. And - well - if they were taken away from me, I'd do anything to get them back too. You don't have to be sorry."#SaveQuicksilver pic.twitter.com/i3TJEplLKb — Heelix ⊗ #SaveQuicksilver (@heelixv) March 10, 2021

a lot of ppl have pointed this out already, but @Marvel y’all gave up the chance of getting evan peters, who’s known for american horror story, to be in multiverse of madness, which is supposed to be a horror movie 🤨 y’all really know how to waste your talent #SaveQuicksilver pic.twitter.com/PdZWPEspK0 — ًrenn / ًvenus | #SaveQuicksilver (@marmaladeskyss) March 10, 2021

