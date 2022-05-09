What Does the Future of the MCU Have in Store for (SPOILER) After 'Multiverse of Madness'?

Spoiler alert: This article contains major spoilers for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

The earth-shattering events of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness have paved the way for all sorts of wacky shenanigans in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Not only are we faced with the possibility of countless alternate universes to draw from, but we finally have our first taste of long-awaited heroes working their way into the canon. That includes the Fantastic Four.