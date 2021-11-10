Pelham Took Casey's Place on 'Chicago Fire' — Is He Here to Stay?

The 200th episode of Chicago Fire was a doozy. And the most heart-wrenching moment was when Firehouse 51 Lieutenant Casey left for good. Newbie Jason Pelham slid into his place as the "interim" lieutenant, and fans what to know if he's a permanent character.

It's normal for shows under the "Chicago One" umbrella to feature lots of guest stars each season. But Pelham is an important character.