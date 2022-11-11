Fans Want to Be in Wakanda Forever, but Will There Be a ‘Black Panther 3’?

Ryan, meanwhile, doesn’t sound ready to commit, considering the rigors of making Wakanda Forever. “I can tell you definitively I have no idea what I’m doing next as a writer and director,” he revealed to Variety. “I love making movies, but to quote a character in our movie, I gave this everything,” he says with a hearty laugh. “This movie got everything I have. I’m at that place where I think I’ve got this press tour in me and then I’ve got to sit down and reflect.”