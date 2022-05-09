Will There Be a Reunion for 'Below Deck Sailing Yacht' Season 3?By Shannon Raphael
May. 9 2022, Published 2:05 p.m. ET
Spoiler Alert: This article contains spoilers for Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 3.
Since Below Deck Sailing Yacht returned for a third season on Feb. 21, viewers have seen several shocking hook-ups among the crew members, two early departures, and one scary emergency anchor situation on board Parsifal III — and the charter season is only halfway over.
The drama on the series, which is the second spin-off in the Below Deck franchise, heats up on every single episode. Once the cameras stopped rolling, the cast members have continued to clash and shade one another on their respective social media accounts, or when they appear on the late night talk series, Watch What Happens Live.
Many fans have, therefore, wondered whether there will be a reunion for Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 3.
Will there be a reunion for 'Below Deck Sailing Yacht' Season 3?
Viewers tend to root for reunion specials to provide some closure to a particular season of a reality series, and many fans of Below Deck Sailing Yacht want to see the cast get together to discuss Gary King and Ashley Marti's hook-up, Tom Pearson's firing, and Gabriela Barragan's decision to quit.
Gabriela herself said on WWHL that she only learned how much Ashley "hated" her when she watched the show back.
Now that the various cast members have been able to watch Season 3 as it airs, some viewers want to know if the entire Parsifal III crew will get together for a reunion to discuss the outstanding conflicts from the charter season.
There were reunion specials for the first two seasons of the Below Deck spin-of, but Bravo has yet to officially confirm whether there will be one for Season 3.
Andy Cohen, who hosts reunions for the network and WWHL, has not yet tweeted to ask for viewer questions — which he usually does ahead of a reunion taping.
Because the third season is only about halfway over (a midseason trailer dropped on April 25), it could be some time before fans get official news regarding the conclusion of the season.
Until that happens, there's still plenty more drama to come on Season 3.
Two new crew members are set to join the Parsifal III crew on 'Below Deck Sailing Yacht.'
Before Parsifal III officially drops the sail on the third season, viewers will get to know two new additions to the crew. After working two charters a man down, First Mate Gary King and Deckhand Kelsie Goglia will finally get some help on deck from Barnaby Birkbeck.
The British deckhand, who is also a watersports instructor, isn't the only new crew member on board.
Following Gabriela's decision to leave the boat early to benefit her mental health, Scarlett Bentley will join the interior crew to assist Chief Stew Daisy Kelliher and Stew Ashley Marti.
While we now know who will be joining the crew, we don't yet know how they will get along with the others on board.
New episodes of Below Deck Sailing Yacht air on Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on Bravo. You can also stream the series on Peacock.