Social Media Users Are Begging Netflix for 'Clickbait' Season 2, But Will It Happen?

After a few days of being released on Netflix , Clickbait has become the newest sensation on the streaming platform. Currently holding the No. 1 spot on Netflix’s Top 10 list, Clickbait has been on the tip of everyone’s tongue. After all, it has an intriguing storyline, complex characters, and a bit of eye candy to swoon over.

Clickbait is the story of Nick Brewer (Adrian Grenier), a husband, father, and brother who is mysteriously abducted. While his sister (Zoe Kazan) and wife (Betty Gabriel) lean on the police to find Nick, they, unfortunately, are met with the bad news of Nick’s death. And since the series is filled with a bunch of twists and turns from beginning to end, viewers are yearning for more.

So, will there be a Season 2 of Clickbait? Keep reading to find out.