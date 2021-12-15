Looks Like William Shatner's Net Worth Is out of This World!

William Shatner has been to space, both real and imagined. As the star of Star Trek the series, and several films of the same name, he's no stranger to boldly going where few have gone before. A new documentary titled Shatner in Space tells the tale of his actual journey beyond Earth. (And at the age of 90, no less!) A trip to space isn't cheap, but while Shatner didn't pay for this one, could he have? What is William Shatner's net worth? Let's beam ourselves up to an answer.