It Takes a Lot to Be a Perfect 'Bachelor' — These Are the Leads Who Came up Short

Arie Luyendyk Jr. returned to The Bachelor franchise after several years away. To some, he was a stranger. To others, he had the potential to be a genuine guy. But in the end, he made an enemy out of tons of Bachelor fans.

Arie chose Becca Kufrin, whom he proposed to in the finale. But afterward, during the second part of the Season 22 finale, Arie revealed to Becca that he had feelings for someone else from the season and he broke off the engagement. It was a blindside for Becca and viewers alike.