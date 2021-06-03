Fans Are Going to Be Shocked by the 'Younger' Series Finale

Fans Are Going to Be Shocked by the 'Younger' Series FinaleBy Jamie Lerner
Jun. 3 2021, Published 7:00 p.m. ET
Spoiler alert: This article contains show spoilers for Younger.
As our beloved Younger comes to a close, many of us can’t wait until the final episodes are released for some spoilers! Some major bombshells might have blown up in Season 6, but now that we’re almost done with Season 7, there are some definite surprises to come our way in the Younger series finale.
Younger follows Liza — portrayed by Broadway belle Sutton Foster — as she tries to break into the very ageist publishing industry, so she lies about her age. We finally see Liza admit the truth in Season 6. So how could Season 7 surprise us any more?
Well, for one, we still don’t know who Liza is going to end up with in her long-standing love triangle: Josh or Charles? Read on for some top series finale spoilers.
The ‘Younger’ series finale is sure to be a shocker, but satisfying.
When it comes to Younger spoilers, the cast and creative team has been relatively tight-lipped. However, Sutton Foster shared to TV Line, “I had no idea how they were going to end it, but when I read the ending, I felt incredibly satisfied and realized, ‘Oh, there was no other way it could have ended.’”
And Sutton isn’t the only cast member who feels that way. Molly Bernard, who plays Lauren, one of Liza’s actual younger co-workers, told 9Entertainment that people will “lose their minds” when they see the series finale. She added, “The end, the way, the thought and the elegance that went into the show to really ending this series respectfully, I just think it's a love letter to our fans.”
So who will Liza end up with in the ‘Younger’ series finale?
Honestly, it seems like the writers are leaning toward Charles, but it might not be anyone! Creator Darren Star explained to Refinery29, “We’re not Team Charles, Team Josh. We’re sort of like Team Liza. We think about what is right for Liza, what feels right for Liza, what’s important to Liza.”
Darren teased that the question of who Liza ends up with “sort of remains unanswered until the final moments of the series.”
So it’s really anyone’s guess. While Josh is focusing on fatherhood and his own love life, Charles is stuck between Liza and Quinn, portrayed by Broadway star Laura Benanti. Although Charles ultimately chooses Liza when he proposes in the Season 6 finale, it’s possible that Liza’s inability to give him an immediate yes could throw a wrench in their long-term plans.
The series finale of ‘Younger’ may not be the final episode for the characters.
There’s already buzz of a Younger reboot starring Hilary Duff in her role as Kelsey. Nico Tortorella, who plays Josh, hinted to TVLine, “With the future of television, who knows what’s going to happen? Movies, a reboot, a miniseries — the world of television is our oyster.”
According to Variety, the Younger spinoff is in fact in development with Younger creator Darren Star and Hilary Duff. Darren has said, “It’s a big question mark whether it’s going to happen,” but with the success and popularity of Younger, it seems very likely.
However, according to Darren, the spinoff would be totally different and won’t have any of the Younger cast. It would basically follow Kelsey as she goes in a new career direction (maybe in a similar way to when Liza decides to go in a new career direction on Younger?).
Plus, we’re all crossing our fingers for some more Hilary Duff content now that the Lizzie McGuire reboot isn’t going forward. Will Paramount+ make it happen?
Stream the final episodes of Younger on Paramount+ on June 10.