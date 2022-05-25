Will There Be a Season 5 of 'A Million Little Things'? What Fans Should Know
It’s amazing how well the writers of A Million Little Things have been able to tell such beautifully intertwining stories. The characters in A Million Little Things are always going through a variety of hardships, but one thing they have in common is that they’re always there to support each other until the end.
The first four heartfelt seasons of A Million Little Things have introduced viewers to some of the most lovable characters ever. Will there be a Season 5 to binge?
Will there be a Season 5 of 'A Million Little Things'?
There’s good news for people who are totally obsessed with A Million Little Things! ABC has picked up the drama for a fifth season. Another season of the show makes all the sense in the world, since there are a lot of unfinished scenarios fans would like to see play out. For starters, the relationship between Maggie and Gary has been off-and-on since the beginning.
Now, the most important factor in their relationship is starting a family, regardless of their marital status. They want to be able to share the wonder of having a child together for the first time. Rome's storyline has heavily revolved around the transgender student he bonded with when he started teaching at his alma mater.
What else is expected in Season 5 of 'A Million Little Things'?
Rome and Gina's marriage has gotten stronger, which means she’ll be there to support him through the highs and lows of his professional and academic worries. Eddie's relationship with Anna seems to be a positive change in his life after ending up in a wheelchair after a freak accident.
Season 4 reveals that Anna’s got a dark secret Eddie might not be able to deal with since he’s already struggling with his own personal sobriety journey. Katherine has been exploring her sexuality and figuring out what she cares about most in life in terms of love, motherhood, and friendship. Season 5 will have a lot to unpack.
The first four seasons of ABC’s A Million Little Things are available for streaming on Hulu now.