Ashley and Bar Are Taking Major Steps in Their Relationship on 'Teen Mom 2'

When fans of the Teen Mom franchise were introduced to Ashley Jones on Young + Pregnant, they also got to know the father of her baby, Bariki "Bar" Smith. And when the news broke that Ashley would be making the move to Teen Mom 2 to replace Chelsea Houska, people wondered if Bar would be on the show too.

MTV announced on Twitter that Ashley would be joining the cast and added a clip of her scenes for Season 11, but the announcement left out Bar's name. He then took the opportunity to reply to the tweet and call out MTV for not mentioning him as Ashley's baby daddy or part of the cast, even if he's a minor cast member compared to Ashley's more central role.

Now, as with most things concerning Bar, there's a bit of Teen Mom 2 drama already.