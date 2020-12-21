A baby beaver goes viral on TikTok for ~dam~ cute videos.

There is a new TikTok star who is going viral on the social media platform!

Beave, a baby beaver, has become the latest social media star to go viral on the popular Gen Z platform. The TikTok account @beaverbabyfurrylove has been keeping users entertained by documenting Beave's rehabilitation. Seriously, it's total cuteness overload and viewers can't get enough. Keep reading to find out more about this baby beaver's TikTok channel.