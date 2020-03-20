Breast Cancer Survivor Dies of COVID-19, Leaving Six Children Orphaned

On the family's GoFundMe page, Sundee's daughter Alexis describes her late mother as quite the remarkable woman. "For those of you who know or have ever crossed paths with our mother, Sundee, it was likely made clear to you immediately how genuine, selfless, courageous, hard-working, and caring this woman is. She is always the first to lend a helping hand to those in need and has consistently remained positive and resilient through the many curve balls life has thrown her way. As a single mother of six children (ages 24, 21, 20, 15, 14, 13), She has made it her highest priority to instill in us all of the amazing and upheld values and morals she possesses, with high hopes that each of us are able to make positive changes and impacts on our friends, family, and community."