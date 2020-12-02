Dad Throws Shade at Ex-Wife by Photoshopping Family Photo in "Pettiest" Way

Breakups are never easy and they can become especially more delicate situations once family members are involved. Different people have different coping mechanisms in dealing with separations and divorces; there are plenty of co-parenting instances that have been applauded by denizens of the internet where people felt ex-significant-others handled their breakups admirably.

Article continues below advertisement

And then there are examples that people point to as a way of "doing it wrong," and there are several folks on Twitter who've said as much about Twitter user Courtney Maloney's photoshop that she shared with the web. Well, not her photoshop, but one that her father made of a family photo.

The picture in question originally contained Courtney's mother in the photo, who is standing between two people. Cropping someone out of a pic who is standing at either end of a horizontal line pic is pretty easy, but seamlessly removing someone sandwiched right in the middle requires an entirely different set of skills. Skills that Mark Maloney apparently possesses. Look at the original photo in question below:

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Twitter

The second picture, which marked edited and then uploaded to Facebook, features a glaring omission, and it's really difficult to tell that anyone was removed. Courtney was absolutely floored by her dad's ability to make it look like her mother wasn't in the photo at all, and had to share "the shade" and "the skill" with the rest of the web.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Twitter

Source: Twitter

Article continues below advertisement

Not only was she impressed by the level of skill he demonstrated in photoshopping the picture, but also his "nonchalant" emoji post to Facebook where he acted like there was nothing wrong with the fact that he cut their mother out of the photograph.

he just so nonchalantly said “❤️🙂” like it was nothing 💀 — courtney (@courtmaloney) December 1, 2020

Article continues below advertisement

Some people didn't find the situation humorous, and thought that Courtney's father was needlessly spiteful in the photoshop post. There were folks who questioned Courtney if the fact her mother wasn't in the new photo hurt her at all, and even warned that the wrath of the Almighty would befall him for his photoshop escapade.

Did you love your Mom? Does it hurt you that She’s not in the photo? If your answer is yes? Then keep the photo of all of you at your place and God will tend to your Dad in HIS OWN WAY. — Herbert E. Tohtz (@HTohtz) December 1, 2020

Article continues below advertisement

There were others who criticized the new picture as "childish" work and that he was guilty of "parent alienation inculcated in [her] mind...by her dad." Of course, the thread contained replies by people who had more blunt things to say in regards to the perceived parenting skills of the father.

A very childish thing to do. That goes to show she is on the right and a victim of parent alienation inculcated in your minds by your dad. Give it a thought. — Habib Basravi (@HBasravi) December 1, 2020

Article continues below advertisement

Sh*tty Dad and apparently sh*tty children 🙄 — Biden/Harris Dammit (@WittyDuchess) December 1, 2020

And then there were people who didn't necessarily agree with what dad did, but they were still appreciative of his dedication to cropping mom out of the photograph. Mark has clearly demonstrated a heightened level of photoshop mastery to be able to crop his ex out and making it look like she was never in the pic to begin with.

Article continues below advertisement

Don't approve the move but the crop was skillful. And abhorrent. And not what an older adult should be spending his time doing because it is a depiction contrary be fact. — Mason White (@MaceWhite) December 1, 2020

Your dad editing skills is a 10/10 — 🧃𝒥𝒶𝓁𝑒𝓃🧃 (@DueyJalen) December 1, 2020

Article continues below advertisement

Then, there were Twitter users who scrutinized the pictures thoroughly in an attempt to see exactly where the photoshop was done, the little details they did manage to pick out really were a testament to the amount of work he put into editing Courtney's mom out of the picture.

Really great skills! As an artist myself, I was looking at the giveaways but none are that evident. The only things I found (which still isn't noticeable) is the wall, where you can see it was brushed out, and the table where he removed the phone 😂 pic.twitter.com/gAAb416Bxx — Klutch Mafia (@klutch_mafia23) December 1, 2020

Article continues below advertisement

This part right there on her leg is the only giveaway I could see. And even then I wouldn’t notice it unless someone said this photo was edited pic.twitter.com/jvwm7k5YMF — Chase O’Connor (@ChaseO8) December 1, 2020

And while Courtney and her father both received their fair share of criticism from the picture, there were some individuals who had a message for the "haters."

Article continues below advertisement

Love ppl assuming others' lives like "mY mOm anD dAD doEsN't HatE eAcH oTheR, thIs Is cHilDiSh", bro shut up you're assuming a whole process of marriage and divorce from a photo — JD (@JuanDa_RP) December 2, 2020

the funniest part of this is you and your siblings representing the four internet aesthetic nations like avatar — salt water cowgirl. (@marsisbored) December 1, 2020

Article continues below advertisement

What did the bottle, phone and glass ever do to him though 😤 pic.twitter.com/g8LDD1X55F — M I D N I G H T (@badmanVii) December 1, 2020