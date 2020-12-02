Dad Throws Shade at Ex-Wife by Photoshopping Family Photo in "Pettiest" Way

Dad Throws Shade at Ex-Wife by Photoshopping Family Photo in "Pettiest" WayBy Mustafa Gatollari
Breakups are never easy and they can become especially more delicate situations once family members are involved. Different people have different coping mechanisms in dealing with separations and divorces; there are plenty of co-parenting instances that have been applauded by denizens of the internet where people felt ex-significant-others handled their breakups admirably.
And then there are examples that people point to as a way of "doing it wrong," and there are several folks on Twitter who've said as much about Twitter user Courtney Maloney's photoshop that she shared with the web. Well, not her photoshop, but one that her father made of a family photo.
The picture in question originally contained Courtney's mother in the photo, who is standing between two people. Cropping someone out of a pic who is standing at either end of a horizontal line pic is pretty easy, but seamlessly removing someone sandwiched right in the middle requires an entirely different set of skills.
Skills that Mark Maloney apparently possesses. Look at the original photo in question below:
The second picture, which marked edited and then uploaded to Facebook, features a glaring omission, and it's really difficult to tell that anyone was removed.
Courtney was absolutely floored by her dad's ability to make it look like her mother wasn't in the photo at all, and had to share "the shade" and "the skill" with the rest of the web.
Not only was she impressed by the level of skill he demonstrated in photoshopping the picture, but also his "nonchalant" emoji post to Facebook where he acted like there was nothing wrong with the fact that he cut their mother out of the photograph.
Some people didn't find the situation humorous, and thought that Courtney's father was needlessly spiteful in the photoshop post. There were folks who questioned Courtney if the fact her mother wasn't in the new photo hurt her at all, and even warned that the wrath of the Almighty would befall him for his photoshop escapade.
There were others who criticized the new picture as "childish" work and that he was guilty of "parent alienation inculcated in [her] mind...by her dad."
Of course, the thread contained replies by people who had more blunt things to say in regards to the perceived parenting skills of the father.
And then there were people who didn't necessarily agree with what dad did, but they were still appreciative of his dedication to cropping mom out of the photograph. Mark has clearly demonstrated a heightened level of photoshop mastery to be able to crop his ex out and making it look like she was never in the pic to begin with.
Then, there were Twitter users who scrutinized the pictures thoroughly in an attempt to see exactly where the photoshop was done, the little details they did manage to pick out really were a testament to the amount of work he put into editing Courtney's mom out of the picture.
And while Courtney and her father both received their fair share of criticism from the picture, there were some individuals who had a message for the "haters."