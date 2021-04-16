Will Jamie Foxx Do Another Season of 'Dad Stop Embarrassing Me?'By Shannon Raphael
Apr. 16 2021, Published 3:41 p.m. ET
Though Jamie Foxx has a reputation as one of Hollywood's coolest leading men, his daughter, Corinne Foxx, found him to be embarrassing when she was a teen.
After his comedy series, The Jamie Foxx Show, came to an end in 2001, he largely focused on his film work. Following his Academy Award-winning role in the 2004 drama, Ray, Jamie appeared in many critical and commercial darlings.
When he did return to regular television work, Jamie often involved his eldest daughter, Corinne. The two work on the Fox music game show Beat Shazam together, and they just collaborated on a Netflix comedy that's based on their father-daughter bond.
Corinne is an Executive Producer for Dad Stop Embarrassing Me!, while Jamie plays single dad Brian Dixon. Following its release on the streaming service on April 14, the series made the Top 10 list.
Keep reading to find out if it will return for Season 2.
The cast of 'Dad Stop Embarrassing Me' is star-studded.
While Jamie's leading role in the comedy program is enough to draw in viewers, he's not the only comedy star in the cast. The main plot of the show centers around Jamie's character, Brian, after he gets full custody of his teenage daughter, Sasha (Kyla-Drew).
He's also recently inherited his mom's beauty company, BAY Cosmetics, and he's unsure at first about how to run it successfully.
The single dad, unsurprisingly, has a love interest as well. As the show progresses, Brian develops feelings for his co-worker, Stacy Collins (Heather Hemmens). Their burgeoning romance has the potential to complicate his work life.
Though Brian is parenting on his own, he has a tight family unit. His dad, Pops, is played by Jamie's longtime friend, David Alan Grier.
Porscha Coleman, who set to star with Jamie in the 2021 film All-Star Weekend, appears as Brian's sister, Chelsea Dixon.
George Lopez actor Valente Rodriguez has a recurring role as Brian's family friend, Manny.
There are a few notable guest stars on Dad Stop Embarrassing Me! that have been getting a lot of attention as well. Sister, Sister matriarch, Jackée Harry, has a guest role as Elizabeth in the sixth episode.
Comedian Luenell was in the pilot episode as a therapist named Sheila.
With such a strong cast list, fans are hoping that the show's renewal is a foregone conclusion.
Has 'Dad Stop Embarrassing Me!' been renewed for Season 2?
Dad Stop Embarrassing Me! has not yet officially been renewed, though the show's star power and its immediate presence on the Top 10 list make it a worthy contender for an eventual Season 2 order.
Netflix often waits months to announce a decision about whether a show is renewed or canceled. The Top 10 list is often a good indicator about whether there's a strong fanbase.
Since Dad Stop Embarrassing Me! is based on certain events that happened between Jamie and Corinne in her teen years, there will plenty of material for future episodes of the show if it continues.
Season 1 of Dad Stop Embarrassing Me! is available to stream on Netflix now.