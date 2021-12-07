The DC Extended Universe Is Coming to Sweep the Superhero Film Genre in 2022

The DC Extended Universe Is Coming to Sweep the Superhero Film Genre in 2022By Allison DeGrushe
Dec. 7 2021, Published 6:26 p.m. ET
As of late, the DC Extended Universe has been pretty dry. There have only been two releases this year: Zack Snyder's Justice League and The Suicide Squad. Though both proved to be favorites with fans, it's time for the franchise to kick it up a notch; if they want to reach the level of success that the Marvel Cinematic Universe has, then DC Films needs to start releasing projects regularly.
Thankfully, DCEU fans don't have to wait too long. With the return of old favorites and the arrival of several new superheroes, 2022 seems to be the year DC will prosper at the box office. If you're like us and have been desperate for new DC content, have no fear because we're here to reveal the 2022 DCEU release schedule.
'The Batman' — March 4, 2022
The highly anticipated Matt Reeves Batman film is right around the corner. Starring Robert Pattinson as the titular superhero, The Batman follows Bruce Wayne during his second year fighting crime in Gotham City. Along the way, he attempts to catch the Riddler (Paul Dano), a serial killer targeting first-class Gotham citizens.
The cast includes Zoë Kravitz as Catwoman, Jeffrey Wright as James Gordon, Andy Serkis as Alfred Pennyworth, Colin Farrell as Penguin, Barry Keoghan as Stanley Merkel, John Turturro as Carmine Falcone, and Peter Sarsgaard as Gil Colson.
The Batman premieres exclusively in theaters on March 4, 2022.
'DC League of Super-Pets' — May 20, 2022
Just in time for the summer, DC Entertainment is releasing a film for all to enjoy! DC League of Super-Pets follows the animal counterparts of the best-known DC superheroes on a quest to rescue the Justice League from Lex Luthor.
The film stars Dwayne Johnson as Superman's dog, Krypto; Kevin Hart as Batman's dog, Ace; Vanessa Bayer as Wonder Woman's pig, PB; Natasha Lyonne as the Flash's adopted turtle, Merton; Diego Luna as Green Lantern's squirrel, Chip; John Krasinski as Superman; and Marc Maron as Lex Luthor.
DC League of Super-Pets premieres exclusively in theaters on May 20, 2022.
'Black Adam' — July 29, 2022
The upcoming DC film has been in development since 2014, and it's finally in our reach next summer. Starring Dwayne Johnson as the titular anti-hero, Black Adam is a spinoff of 2019's Shazam! and details the origins of Shazam's villainous counterpart. Starring alongside The Rock are Noah Centineo as Atom Smasher, Aldis Hodge as Hawkman, Quintessa Swindell as Cyclone, and Pierce Brosnan as Doctor Fate.
Black Adam hits theaters on July 29, 2022.
'The Flash' — Nov. 4, 2022
The long-awaited speedster's solo film is almost here. Ezra Miller reprises his role as Barry Allen/The Flash in the flick, in which he travels through time to prevent his mother's death. As a result, inadvertent consequences occur in his primary timeline.
Since the comic book storyline Flashpoint serves as a massive influence, Ben Affleck and Michael Keaton return as their respective versions of Batman. In addition, Ezra Miller also portrays an alternate version of Barry Allen from a different universe.
The cast also includes Sasha Calle as Supergirl, Kiersey Clemons as Iris West, Maribel Verdú as Nora Allen, and Ron Livingston as Henry Allen; plus Saoirse-Monica Jackson, Rudy Mancuso, and Luke Brandon Field in undisclosed roles.
The Flash hits theaters on Nov. 4, 2022.
'Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom' — Dec. 16, 2022
Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom features Jason Momoa returning as Arthur Curry, our favorite half-Atlantean/half-human king of Atlantis. Most details regarding the film are still under wraps, so all we know is that the adventure continues for Aquaman, as does his rivalry with Yahya Abdul-Mateen II's Black Manta.
Also returning for the sequel are Amber Heard as Mera, Patrick Wilson as Orm Marius, Dolph Lundgren as King Nereus, Temuera Morrison as Thomas Curry, and Randall Park as Doctor Stephen Shin. New additions include Vincent Regan as Atlan, Indya Moore as Karshon, and Jani Zhao as Stingray.
Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom hits theaters on Dec. 16, 2022.
'Batgirl' — 2022
The fact that DC is releasing a film centered on Barbara Gordon/Batgirl has us absolutely over the moon. Starring Leslie Grace as the titular vigilante, Batgirl follows the superheroine as she begins fighting crime in Gotham City.
Like Aquaman 2, most details about the upcoming flick remain secret, but we can report that the project is filming right now, and that Leslie will soon don Batgirl's classic red hair.
The film also stars Brendan Fraser as Firefly, and sees J.K. Simmons reprising his role as James Gordon from Justice League (2017) and Zack Snyder's Justice League (2021).
Batgirl premieres exclusively on HBO Max in 2022.
Live-action DCEU shows will accompany the films.
Like Marvel Studios, DC Films is now investing in projects fit for the small screen. In 2022, HBO Max will release a television series titled Peacemaker. The eight-episode spinoff stars John Cena, Steve Agee, and Jennifer Holland, who reprise their respective roles as Christopher Smith/Peacemaker, John Economos, and Emilia Harcourt from The Suicide Squad.
Other shows in early development include Justice League Dark, Madame X, an untitled Val-Zod series, and two The Batman spinoff shows focusing on the Gotham City Police Department and Colin Farrell's Penguin, respectively.