Disney Demands Elementary School Pay for Illegally Screening 'The Lion King'

Second of all, it's unclear how Disney got wind of the screening at all. Seems like somebody snitched. The email, which came from a company called Movie Licensing USA, said they "received an alert" that the school screened The Lion King at their event on November 15. Since they didn't have a license with the company to screen Disney movies, they were ordered to pay $250.

Also, the school would have to pay $250 per showing of the movie in the future. The email reads, "Any time a movie is shown outside of the home, legal permission is needed to show it, as it is considered a Public Performance.

"Any time movies are shown without the proper license, copyright law is violated and the entity showing the movie can be fined by the studios. If a movie is shown for any entertainment reason — even in the classroom, it is required by law that the school obtains a Public Performance license."