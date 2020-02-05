We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Browsers may block some cookies by default. Click accept to allow advertising partners to use cookies and serve more relevant ads. Visit our privacy policy page for more information.
Home > Trending
3-lion-king-1580916779812.jpeg
Source: Disney

Disney Demands Elementary School Pay for Illegally Screening 'The Lion King'

By

What do you do when you're an elementary school hosting a "parents' night out" fundraiser, and you have to provide entertainment for the kids? Why, you screen a movie of course! That's why Emerson Elementary School in Berkeley, California decided to show the 2019 "live-action" remake of The Lion King.

But when Disney got wind of what they did, they went after Emerson Elementary. The school received an email from a licensing company explaining that they had to pay $250 for screening the movie without a license. And this email came two months after the actual event. What happened?!