Miles and Karen May Be Expanding Their Family on 'MAFS: Couples' Cam'

Back in Married at First Sight Season 11, Miles Williams and Karen Landry were one of the few couples who ended up staying together. For some viewers, it was shocking, because they weren't exactly fan favorites from the jump. But they powered through and now, they're one of the couples featured on Married at First Sight: Couples' Cam.

In the April 7, 2021 episode of Couples' Cam, Miles tried to convince Karen to expand their family. But it's not what you think: he's convinced that he can persuade her to agree to adopt a dog. It's not totally out of the realm of possibilities, especially since they're doing so well together.

But are they really ready for the shared responsibility?