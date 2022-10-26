Confused Domino's Worker Delivers Pizza to Address Directly Across the Street From His Store

For some people, it was more shocking to learn they even have a Domino's pizza location in Iceland.

But for the most part, folks just couldn't understand why in the world someone would place that order:

"Why didn’t they just walk and get it?" asked one, while another declared, "The guy that ordered it should have taken the walk."

Another said, "bruh that’s an extra $10+ for a 2 min walk."

And one wondered, "Do you even need cars in [Iceland] tho?"