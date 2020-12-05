Elliot Page's Wife Pens Touching Letter After the Netflix Star Came Out as trans

Elliot Page, star of Inception, Juno, and Netflix's wildly popular superhero drama, The Umbrella Academy just came out as trans in a statement posted on his social media. "Hi friends, I want to share with you that I am trans, my pronouns are he/they and my name is Elliot. I feel lucky to be writing this. To be here. To have arrived at this place in my life."

He continued, "I feel overwhelming gratitude for the incredible people who have supported me along this journey. I can't begin to express how remarkable it feels to finally love who I am enough to pursue my authentic self," the actor wrote. It didn't take long for throngs of celebrities, including Elliot's co-stars to comment on their approval on Elliot's reveal of his identity.

I am very proud to support my friend @TheElliotPage , and very impressed by their strength! 💜 https://t.co/fFKWiLpqGN — Mae Martin (@TheMaeMartin) December 1, 2020

Elliot's wife, choreographer and dancer Emma Portner reposted her partner's letter, with a succinct message of support for her spouse as well. "I am so proud of @elliotpage. Trans, queer and non-binary people are a gift to this world. I also ask for patience & privacy but that you join me in the fervent support of trans life every single day. Elliot's existence is a gift in and of itself."

Elliot's post was also met with mixed reactions from people online. There were tons of proponents and members of the trans community who were happy to hear the news. Some individuals even posted photos of their children who came out as trans and applauded Elliot for his bravery, stating that his strength was an inspiration to them.

Every bit of love I have, I send to you. Especially on behalf of my trans daughter. Thank you. pic.twitter.com/1c00Wj7B5b — Ellen Elizabeth (@greenegirl14) December 1, 2020

FUCK YES! Welcome to transhood, Elliot! We have cookies. — CyberMindGrrl🏳️‍🌈 🇨🇦 🇺🇸 (@DSelektra) December 1, 2020

Other people stated that if they were a parent, they'd be upset that Elliot changed his name (people change their names all the time.) There were other individuals who expressed their confusion at Elliot's identity, asking for clarification as to how the actor is identifying himself.

Imagine your parents thinking long and hard on the name of their new precious baby and then they end up changing it. I'm not a parent, not yet, but that would really suck. — Jamie Wong (@JalvlieWong) December 2, 2020

A bit confused. I love her!! But your a guy who is a girl but Came out as female gay? I totally support the community but this is the only part that always confused me. Please enlighten me? So your a guy who likes girls but wants to be a girl? We are beautiful so..🥰💕🙏 — Cc (@Cc32720199) December 1, 2020

I'm confused too. They referred to themselves as trans and queer, but how can he be queer, if he is a guy now, and he likes women? Shouldn't he be considered a straight man? — OhhSherri (@Mikells_Mom) December 3, 2020

Others blatantly expressed that they disapproved of Elliot's announcement entirely, using rhetoric that invokes the idea an almighty creator created our species in order to express their ire at the performer's reveal.

You can change your name, your clothing, and have plastic surgery and take hormones, but it doesn’t change your sex chromosome. God made you a woman, a beautiful one, and nothing WILL or CAN change that. — Amanda Franke (@frankewife) December 2, 2020

Hi friends!

I identify myself as Ellen Page, please respect that and please give me some Hollywood well-paid job.

Thank you for reading this!

All my love

Ellen — Desanctification (@Desanctificati1) December 2, 2020

For the most part, however, it seemed that there were tons of folks who were happy for Elliot, including Avengers star Mark Ruffalo who wrote, "Congratulation[s], Elliot, in committing to the full expression of your self and being so open and candid about it. You have made this world a more tolerant and loving place with your commitment, courage, and vulnerability. We are lucky to have public figures like you."

Congratulation, Elliot, in committing to the full expression of your self and being so open and candid about it. You have made this world a more tolerant and loving place with your commitment, courage, and vulnerability. We are lucky to have public figures like you. — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) December 2, 2020

While LGBTQ issues always seem to result in online fist-fights, for Elliot, it seems that the overwhelming majority of his peers in the industry he works in are in full support of his recently revealed identity. It's no secret that greater efforts are being made in the entertainment industry to broaden representation of different individuals across the board.

@TheElliotPage, I am proud to be your friend. — Patrick Stewart (@SirPatStew) December 2, 2020