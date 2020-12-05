Elliot Page's Wife Pens Touching Letter After the Netflix Star Came Out as trans

Elliot Page's Wife Pens Touching Letter After the Netflix Star Came Out as transBy Mustafa Gatollari
Elliot Page, star of Inception, Juno, and Netflix's wildly popular superhero drama, The Umbrella Academy just came out as trans in a statement posted on his social media.
"Hi friends, I want to share with you that I am trans, my pronouns are he/they and my name is Elliot. I feel lucky to be writing this. To be here. To have arrived at this place in my life."
He continued, "I feel overwhelming gratitude for the incredible people who have supported me along this journey. I can't begin to express how remarkable it feels to finally love who I am enough to pursue my authentic self," the actor wrote.
It didn't take long for throngs of celebrities, including Elliot's co-stars to comment on their approval on Elliot's reveal of his identity.
Elliot's wife, choreographer and dancer Emma Portner reposted her partner's letter, with a succinct message of support for her spouse as well. "I am so proud of @elliotpage. Trans, queer and non-binary people are a gift to this world. I also ask for patience & privacy but that you join me in the fervent support of trans life every single day. Elliot's existence is a gift in and of itself."
Elliot's post was also met with mixed reactions from people online. There were tons of proponents and members of the trans community who were happy to hear the news. Some individuals even posted photos of their children who came out as trans and applauded Elliot for his bravery, stating that his strength was an inspiration to them.
Other people stated that if they were a parent, they'd be upset that Elliot changed his name (people change their names all the time.) There were other individuals who expressed their confusion at Elliot's identity, asking for clarification as to how the actor is identifying himself.
Others blatantly expressed that they disapproved of Elliot's announcement entirely, using rhetoric that invokes the idea an almighty creator created our species in order to express their ire at the performer's reveal.
For the most part, however, it seemed that there were tons of folks who were happy for Elliot, including Avengers star Mark Ruffalo who wrote, "Congratulation[s], Elliot, in committing to the full expression of your self and being so open and candid about it. You have made this world a more tolerant and loving place with your commitment, courage, and vulnerability. We are lucky to have public figures like you."
While LGBTQ issues always seem to result in online fist-fights, for Elliot, it seems that the overwhelming majority of his peers in the industry he works in are in full support of his recently revealed identity.
It's no secret that greater efforts are being made in the entertainment industry to broaden representation of different individuals across the board.
There are several other trans actors who've secured recurring roles in high profile series as well as feature films in recent years. Elliot Page's 2008 Oscar nomination for Best Actress in Juno has him join Yance Ford, Angela Morley, and Anohni, as transgender Academy nominees.