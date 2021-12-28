Since 2022 Is Almost Upon Us, Here Are Some Gen Z and Millennial New Year's Resolution Ideas From TikTok

Since 2022 Is Almost Upon Us, Here Are Some Gen Z and Millennial New Year's Resolution Ideas From TikTokBy Stephanie Harper
Dec. 28 2021, Published 2:38 p.m. ET
It’s pretty simple to make a list of New Year’s resolutions, but the real challenge comes down to keeping up with what you’ve promised yourself! If you really stick to your guns with your New Year’s resolutions, it can wholeheartedly change your life for the better. TikTokers have been pretty vocal about their upcoming dreams and goals.
The Gen Z and millennial generations have a lot in common when it comes to creating goals for 2022. A brand new year is right around the corner, and it’s time to take a peek into what the young people planning to change and how they’re planning to evolve.
Here are some New Year’s resolution ideas from @Ellie.Hinchy.
TikToker @Ellie.Hinchy is getting ready for 2022 with her list of awesome resolutions. She starts off her video by revealing that she wants to be more adventurous by traveling more and trying something new every month. Visiting new parts of her city and tasting food at different restaurants would certainly help her reach that goal.
Ellie also revealed that she’s ready to learn how to drive so she can become more independent! Most millennials know how to drive as we're entering 2022, but there are plenty of Gen Z'ers who are still learning.
Here are some New Year’s resolution ideas from @AmberEreignn.
A TikToker by the name of @AmberEreignn posted a video highlighting some of the resolutions she intends to follow through with during 2022. The first resolution on her list pertains to her religion since she mentions wanting to grow closer to God. Her second resolution is all about moving into her first-ever apartment –– something so many young adults are striving to achieve in their twenties.
Amber also reveals she wants to launch a fashion, beauty, lifestyle, and football-centered YouTube channel. Another important resolution she added is learning how to cook. Too many Gen Z and millennial young people rely on Ubereats or fast food drive-thrus when they’re hungry for dinner instead of cooking their own meals in the kitchen! This resolution from Amber is totally relatable.
Here are some New Year’s resolution ideas from @SheIsCelestee.
Writing down a list of resolutions isn’t exactly @SheIsCelestee’s style, and she instead chose to create an incredible video collage filled with all the vibes she hopes to achieve in 2022. Some of the images included in her video collage showcase what it would look like for her to work from home with her laptop, a stack of good literature to read, a cup of coffee, and a delicious croissant.
It appears she also wants to read more books in the new year, spend more time outdoors in nature, focus on her skincare routine, and update her closet with new trendy pieces of clothing.
Here are some New Year’s resolution ideas from @Sydney_Benjamin.
For young people in the Gen Z and millennial generations, meeting your soulmate and falling in love is at the top of so many 2022 lists! According to @Sydney_Benjamin, it’s the number one life goal she wants to achieve before 2023 rolls around. She also mentions doing a lot of traveling, eating healthier foods, having more fun, creating art, saving money, and hitting 1 million followers on TikTok.
Sydney currently has 414,500 followers on TikTok so she’s nearly halfway there. If she sticks with her New Year’s resolution plans, she’ll undoubtedly get there within the year. A lot of millenial and Gen Z TikTokers are hoping to gain more followers in 2022 as well.
Here are some New Year’s resolution ideas from @Kylen.Sutter.
Like so many others, TikTok is the app where @Kylen.Sutter chose to post her New Year's resolutions for 2022. She added a list of healthful ideas including hitting the gym more, eating clean, getting eight hours of sleep (or more) per night, drinking a gallon of water a day, and being nice to herself. She even added the caption, “Why wait? Start today!” If that’s not pure motivation, then what else is?