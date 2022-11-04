This Person Hit a Golf Ball Into the Grand Canyon for Her TikTok — Now She's Facing Charges

Katie Sigmond is an immensely popular content creator on TikTok with more than 6.9 million followers and an approximate total of 313.9 million likes on her videos. She also has a popular YouTube channel where she posts pranks that skirt the line between funny and just plain wrong.

Among the usual TikTok dances and trends, she also posts golf videos where she practices her swing at golfing ranges or actual golf courses.

While golfing seems to be her favorite sport, it just got her in trouble.