TikTok view histories are rolling out to many users, but it's currently unclear whether this is an official rollout or if the feature is just being tested. That means that not all users may have access to it yet, but if you do, it's pretty easy to see who has viewed your profile lately.

If you have the feature, you'll see an icon in the top right corner that looks like an eye when you're viewing your own profile. Clicking on the icon will allow you to see who has viewed your profile.