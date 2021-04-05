Husband Pranks Wife With Social Anxiety by Fake Proposing to Her at Disney World

But does the same apply to large-scale gestures of love from somebody you're going to spend the rest of your life with?

If you're not a fan of being "outed" in public, there are some social situations that will absolutely terrify you. It doesn't matter who's with you during said public scene because it won't make speaking in front of an audience or having any sort of attention drawn to you at that moment feel any less awkward.

And it could also be that he did it multiple times during their vacation to Walt Disney World. In a multitude of different situations. That might have something to do with it.

The answer for Kelly Lavery is yes. A resounding yes, but maybe it has more to do with the fact that she and her significant other were already engaged before he proposed to her in public.

The best part is, they're all compiled into a single TikTok clip that's popping up all over the web.

The comments on the video were truly hilarious. Some people wrote, "Tell me you have social anxiety without telling you have social anxiety."

Others pointed out the reactions park-goers must have had to seeing her constantly turn away her husband every time he got down on one knee.

There was one moment that stood tall above others — the most genius of moves was when he did it as they were waiting in line. Sheer panic and terror were written on her face as she tried to get away from him, while she knew any attempt to do so was doomed.

While this "failed" Disney proposal has garnered laughs all over the internet, there have been some other "nightmare" proposals at Disney that caused a heck of a lot more heartache than what Kelly experienced at the hands of her prank-loving spouse.

Marc Rubin planned a proposal at the Magic Kingdom in front of Cinderella's Castle to make a magical moment for the couple all the more memorable. Marc reported that he found the perfect spot to propose and was waiting to get down on one knee when a Disney park employee approached him.

A New York man is suing Walt Disney World after his planned marriage proposal at Magic Kingdom was ruined and he was thrown in jail. https://t.co/9383YGyvSb pic.twitter.com/kMCsi7IEGj — Rich Tehrani (@rtehrani) October 6, 2018

The Suffolk County, N.Y. resident asked if it was possible for them to wait there until his girlfriend's daughter and her friend returned from a concession stand because he didn't want to lose the pair of 16-year-olds in the crowd. Marc said that the 24-year-old employee was adamant about him leaving the area.

A police report from the Orange County Sheriff's Office reports that the Disney employee accused Marc of getting so angry he was asked to move three feet back away from the parade that he grabbed the worker by the back of her shirt and collar. He proceeded to scream at her and "threat[ened] to punch her in the face."

Honestly surprised that Disney hasn’t thrown the Beauty and the Beast proposal guy in jail yet. Seems like something they’d deem worthy of 40 years hard labor in the Disney+ mines — Nick...Desmond... (@Nick__Desmond) January 11, 2020

The employee had called her manager over for assistance, who didn't see Marc becoming physical with the worker but did catch the man yelling. There was supposedly video of Marc getting into an altercation with the employee, but it was never provided. Police responded to the incident, and Marc had to spend some time in jail as a result.

He later sued the park for ruining what was going to be "one of the most important" moments in his life. Marc and his girlfriend did end up getting married, but they're probably thinking about heading to Universal Studios for their next family vacation instead. And if you're feeling kind of angry at love or just want to see people shot down, then you might enjoy looking at these other failed and rejected proposal videos on TikTok.