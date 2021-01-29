The Theory About Everyone Being Dead in 'Servant' May Still Be Possible

In a way, it might be a cop-out for the show's writers to lean on a big reveal later on in the series or in Season 2 that explains how all of the main characters on Servant are dead. But, according to some fans, it could explain a few things. Like why Sean never seems to leave the house and appears to be dying himself. Or why everyone’s lives revolve around Dorothy and her delusions.

It wouldn't quite explain how Dorothy leaves the house to go to work, though. And there have been outside guests in the family home. But maybe that's because everyone can see the ghosts in Servant. According to the fan theory on Twitter, that might have been a way for M. Night to bring back the twist that people still talk about today.

@AppleTV seriously stop with putting #Servant out one episode at a time, I can’t cope with the wait! Really not sure who scares me the most! #Gripped pic.twitter.com/2o3ZB8EBCH

"For years, people prolly asked [M. Night Shyamalan] to, do something like The Sixth Sense and he got so sick of it he was like, 'You want to see dead people? Fine. I'll make a show where everyone sees dead people.' And thus, Jericho died and Servant was born," one fan tweeted.

If everyone in town sees dead people, then maybe Dorothy, Sean, and the rest of their close friends and relatives really are dead. Unfortunately, it would only lead to tons of more questions.