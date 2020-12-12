Is Jeffree Star Going to Prison? Twitter Is Abuzz With Rumors About Him

While it's true that Jeffree Star is no stranger to controversy, the past year has been one particularly riddled with public strife for the makeup mogul. Between the drama involving his BFF Shane Dawson, the offensive/racist videos that keep resurfacing, and insensitive names for his products (Cremated, Lipstick Nazi, etc.), the hashtag #JeffreeStarIsOverParty is never far away.

But is Jeffree Star really going to prison, like many Twitter users are suggesting? Let's take a closer look.